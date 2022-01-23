Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and Colin Jost really bought a boat — and they can't stop laughing about it

Saturday Night Live costars and Staten Island natives Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are officially boat owners now, and they are fully in on the joke.

During last night's Will Forte-hosted episode, Davidson and Jost broke out in laughter as they poked fun at their recent purchase of a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat on a Weekend Update segment aptly featuring Alex Moffat's recurring character Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.

"We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson quipped. "Yes, it's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through," Jost added sarcastically.

"We're boat people now, Colin," Davidson said, not missing a chance to make a dig at the buttoned-up anchor. "I mean, you always were. You look like, you know, you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos."

The duo along with Paul Italia — co-owner of New York's The Stand comedy club and "the name of a real person and not a mafia-themed wrestler," as Davidson joked on Update — picked up their new toy for $280,100, Italia confirmed to NBC News. The nearly 300-foot John F. Kennedy ferry was sold at auction after being decommissioned due to mechanical issues, per the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

The new boat owners have "grand plans" for the ferry. "The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera," Italia recently told the NY Post. "We're in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrapyard."

The SNL costars have long celebrated their love of their shared home borough on the show and elsewhere. Davidson co-wrote and starred in Judd Apatow's King of Staten Island and recent SNL digital short "Walking in Staten," while Jost penned 2015 comedy Staten Island Summer and his May 2020 wedding to Scarlett Johansson was officially announced with an image of a Staten Island ferry and the message "Jost Married" on the Meals on Wheels America Instagram account.

Watch Davidson and Jost break out in laughter describing their new purchase in the video above.

SNL returns next Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC with first-time host Willem Dafoe and musical guest Katy Perry.

