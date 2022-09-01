SNL stars Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are leaving the show
When Saturday Night Live returns to Studio 8H this fall, it'll be short a few more cast members.
EW has learned that Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are departing the show and will not return for the upcoming season 48.
The three comedians aren't the only stars who are stepping away. Earlier this year, news broke that SNL mainstays Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson would be leaving the show after the season 47 finale in May. Longtime producer Lindsay Shookus also recently announced her departure after 20 seasons. With seven cast members exiting, this makes 2022 one of the biggest SNL shakeups in years. The show has yet to announce any new cast members for season 48.
Moffat and Villaseñor both joined SNL for season 42 in October 2016. Moffat is best known for impersonating public figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Eric Trump, and he briefly took over from Jim Carrey as the show's Joe Biden impersonator, before being replaced by new cast member James Austin Johnson. (Another one of his most popular bits was as the recurring Weekend Update character Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.)
Meanwhile, Villaseñor became known as one of the show's most talented impressionists, impersonating everyone from Gwen Stefani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to John Mulaney and Owen Wilson. She frequently appeared as herself for guest spots on Weekend Update as well.
Of the departing cast members, Athari had the shortest tenure, only joining the show last year for season 47. One of his breakout appearances was as mumbly improvisational singer Angelo.
NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Saturday Night Live season 48.
