Jonathan Majors and Simu Liu to host SNL with musical guests Taylor Swift and Saweetie

A few familiar Marvel faces are coming to Studio 8H.

NBC announced its next crop of Saturday Night Live hosts on Tuesday, with Loki guest star Jonathan Majors and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings leading man Simu Liu hosting back-to-back shows in November.

Majors, who recently scored an Emmy nomination for Lovecraft Country and can currently be seen in the Western The Harder They Fall, will host the Nov. 13 episode. He'll be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift, just a day after she drops the re-recorded version of her album Red. Majors is a first-time host, but Swift is no stranger to the SNL stage, having hosted the show once and performed as a musical guest four times. (Her 2009 musical monologue was a particular highlight.)

SNL Hosts Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu, and Taylor Swift | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images; Ryan Emberley/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The following week, Shang-Chi breakout Liu will also make his hosting debut, joined by first-time musical guest Saweetie.

Majors and Liu will follow Succession star Kieran Culkin, who was previously announced to host this Saturday's episode with musical guest (and close friend of Swift) Ed Sheeran. Sheeran's appearance was in question after the singer revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in October, but on Tuesday he said he had completed his quarantine and been cleared to perform.

