SNL to close out 2022 with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Austin Butler
- TV Show
Saturday Night Live is closing out 2022 with some star-studded shows.
NBC has revealed the lineup for its final episodes of the year, featuring some familiar faces and one first-timer. Only Murders in the Building costars (and longtime SNL staples) Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host the Dec. 10 show with musical guest Brandi Carlile, while Elvis star Austin Butler will host the Dec. 17 show with musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Martin and Short are both familiar faces around Studio 8H: Martin has hosted a whopping 15 times, while Short was a one-time SNL cast member and has hosted three times. (The pair have also made approximately a zillion cameos over the years.) They've also co-hosted the show before, joining their Three Amigos costar Chevy Chase to host a 1986 episode.
Double hosts are rare but not unheard of on SNL: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted the Christmas episode in 2015, and past pairings also include Peter Cook and Dudley Moore, Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, Mr. T and Hulk Hogan, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
As for Butler, he'll be making his hosting debut Dec. 17, as he continues to collect Oscar buzz for his role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Up next, he'll be appearing alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh in Dune: Part Two.
Up next, Keke Palmer will host the Dec. 3 episode with musical guest SZA. See the full list of this year's SNL hosts here.
