All the Saturday Night Live hosts who've doubled as musical guests

Nabbing a Saturday Night Live hosting gig is already a rare feat, but there’s an exclusive club of stars who have been tapped to both host and serve as the musical guest in the same episode. Chance the Rapper is the most recent host to tackle double duty, followed soon by Harry Styles for the Nov. 16 episode. But the tradition goes way back to the show’s very first season. Some celebs on the list are fan favorites, like Justin Timberlake, while others, like Gary Busey and M.C. Hammer, you may have forgotten ever stepped foot on stage at Studio 8H at all. Scroll through to see the full list.