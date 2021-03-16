Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to host Saturday Night Live for first time

By Devan Coggan
March 16, 2021 at 02:40 PM EDT
Saturday Night Live

Two first-time hosts — and two two-time Oscar nominees — are coming to Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live announced Tuesday that recent Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will make their hosting debuts in April. After a recent hiatus, the show is set to return for three back-to-back episodes: First up, Maya Rudolph, former cast member and the show's current Vice President Kamala Harris impersonator, will host the already-announced March 27 episode, along with musical guest Jack Harlow.

Up next, Kaluuya will host the April 3 episode, after scoring his second Oscar nomination this week for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. He'll be joined by second-time musical guest St. Vincent.

Mulligan — who's also a two-time Oscar nominee, nominated this year for Promising Young Woman — will follow Kaluuya and host the April 10 episode. Kid Cudi will also make his SNL debut as musical guest.

SNL recently took a brief hiatus after kicking off 2021 with five consecutive shows, hosted by John Krasinski, Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page, and Nick Jonas. The show airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

