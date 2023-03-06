SNL newcomer Devon Walker doesn't mind the Pete Davidson comparisons: 'People want to f--- that guy'

Saturday Night Live newcomer Devon Walker is well aware of those Pete Davidson comparisons — and he isn't too concerned about them.

When the 32-year-old comedian joined season 48 of the sketch comedy series last year as a featured player, viewers noted similarities between him and former cast member Davidson, including their shared sense of humor, laidback personalities, and even physical likeness. While Walker does not see it, he told GQ in a recent interview that he has no problem with the comparisons because "people want to f--- that guy, so I guess that's nice."

Ba dum tss!

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 21, 2022, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Megan Thee Stallion Episode 1829 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che and Devon Walker during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 15, 2022 Pete Davidson; Devon Walker | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

After eight years on the show, Davidson bid farewell during the season 47 finale last year. The 29-year-old became one of the youngest cast members when he joined season 40 at the age of 20, and has since become one of this generation's most recognizable stars. His self-deprecating humor and candor on his mental health struggles and high-profile relationships and breakups made him a fan favorite.

Since Davidson's departure, Walker has joined alongside fellow newcomers Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, and Michael Longfellow. It didn't take long for viewers to compare Walker's "Weekend Update" debut to Davidson's final "Weekend Update" appearance.

In conversation with GQ, Walker shared that Sarah Sherman, who joined the show in 2021, offered him beneficial advice on making the transition from intimate comedy clubs to a series that broadcasts to millions.

"I try not to get lost in the grandiosity of it because it is so huge," he said. "Sarah gave me a good piece of advice when I first got hired. Her advice was basically, 'Dude, it's just people.' You know how to perform in front of a room. Don't think about the millions of people behind the camera. Just think about this room right now, and you know how to make a room full of people laugh."

There's a "productive competitiveness" among the cast. "Everybody's just trying to make their best shit and doing something that they feel like is going to be on the show," Walker added. "Everybody's doing that, but nobody's trying to tear each other down."

Catch Walker and co. on SNL Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m., coast to coast.

