Saturday Night Live delays next three shows over coronavirus

Live from New York? Unfortunately, not for a while.

The latest disruption to the entertainment world over the coronavirus has hit Saturday Night Live, which will delay its next three shows as a precaution, EW has learned.

After the March 7 episode with Daniel Craig as host and The Weeknd as musical guest, the late-night sketch comedy show was set to return on March 28 with A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski hosting and Dua Lipa taking over as musical guest. Since SNL films in front of a live studio audience out of NBC's Studio 8H, it seems like a logical step. There's no word yet on when production will resume.

All of the late-night talk show programming that films in New York City first went without studio audiences and then many postponed production entirely as the COVID-19 respiratory illness continued to spread in the United States. Daytime talk shows, including The View, had already begun shooting without audiences.

In the days leading up to Craig's hosting turn on SNL, MGM and Universal bumped the theatrical release of his James Bond film No Time to Die by several months in anticipation that the coronavirus impacting movie releases. Craig's episode went on anyway. Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II has also been delayed indefinitely, among other major rescheduling moves throughout the industry.

