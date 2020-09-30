See Saturday Night Live cast and host Chris Rock at show's first socially distanced read-through

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for season 46, and the show posted photos of the read-through with Chris Rock on Tuesday. The comedian will host the show's Oct. 3 premiere with Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest.

A mask-clad Rock sits in front of a small desk, which is spaced out between other SNL cast and crew in front of the stage at Studio 8H. The show's Instagram Stories also features returning cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd, as well as new additions Andrew Dismukes and Lauren Holt at the read-through. The two, along with Punkie Jonhson, were added to the new season earlier this month.

Rock, who stars in the fourth season of FX's Fargo, will host SNL for the third time, previously emceeing in 1996 and 2014, though he has made numerous cameos over the year. He was a cast member from 1990 to 1993.

The photos were posted right before the presidential debate, and the new season will likely be politics-heavy as we lead up to Election Day. Jim Carrey has signed on to impersonate Joe Biden, and Maya Rudolph previously expressed interest to EW in reprising her impersonation of VP pick Kamala Harris.

The long-running program will be back in its Studio 8H home in Rockefeller Center for the premiere, with a limited audience. The last live episode aired in March, before SNL paused production due to the pandemic. Three more episodes aired later in the season, which featured the cast filming sketches from home.

