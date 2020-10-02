Saturday Night Live announces two new shows with Bill Burr and Issa Rae

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Saturday Night Live will kick off its 46th season this weekend with a premiere hosted by Chris Rock, but the show is already looking ahead: NBC announced Friday that comedian Bill Burr and Insecure's Issa Rae will host the following two episodes in October.

This'll be the first time hosting for both Burr and Rae. Burr, a standup comedian also known for appearing in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, will headline the Oct. 10 episode, with country singer Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. (This summer, Burr also starred opposite SNL's Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island.)

Meanwhile, the Emmy-nominated Rae will host the following episode on Oct. 17, with Justin Bieber returning as the musical guest. (Bieber has previously performed on the show three times, as well as hosting once in 2013.)

SNL has already set five back-to-back episodes for every Saturday in October, with the season premiere launching this weekend. With Rock hosting and Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest, this will be the first episode since the show shut down production earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. SNL closed out season 45 with three "at-home" episodes, but this Saturday will return the show to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, with a limited in-studio audience.

SNL will air live on both coasts, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: