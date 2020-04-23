Saturday Night Live returns for a second at-home episode

After skipping last week, the great Saturday Night Live experiment of shooting a sketch comedy series remotely continues.

NBC revealed Thursday that this weekend on Saturday, April 25 at 11:30 p.m. will see the second edition of Saturday Night Live at Home, in which the cast writes and performs their usual comedic bits through video chat.

Cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, Keenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Colin Jost, Beck Bennett, and more announced the return in a video shared on social media.

The first remotely produced episode aired on April 11 and featured guest spots from Tom Hanks, Larry David, Alec Baldwin, and Coldplay's Chris Martin, the latter of which provided a musical break. No further intel on what the second at-home episode was provided.

