All 45 seasons of Saturday Night Live to finally stream on Peacock

Live on Peacock... it's Saturday Night!

All 45 seasons of Saturday Night Live will finally be available on the NBCUniversal streamer starting Thursday, Oct. 1, Variety reports. Peacock had originally announced the full SNL library would be available at launch, but when the streaming service debuted in July, only the five most recent seasons were there, along with a smattering of sketches from various seasons.

SNL's full run has been intermittently available online over the years, most recently on NBC's short-lived comedy streaming platform Seeso. Hulu still has seasons 1-5 and 30-45 available, but large chunks of the series' history have remained hard to find, particularly the notorious Lorne Michaels-less years, which means anyone trying to watch vintage Eddie Murphy episodes has been out of luck for a while.

It's still possible some segments, particularly musical performances, will remain absent from streaming due to licensing issues, as has been the case before. Still, now you'll finally be able to see every Celebrity Jeopardy! sketch, view episodes starring Robert Downey Jr. in their entirety, and watch "Jackie Rogers Jr.'s $100,000 Jackpot Wad" with decent picture quality.

