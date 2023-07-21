From Charlotte's bad synagogue blind date to Carrie's app designer boyfriend in a New York minute.

SATC author jokes about 'lack of eligible bachelors' after Peter Hermann appears on franchise twice

Sex and the City... and jokes.

SATC author Candace Bushnell took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to joke about Peter Hermann being recast as a love interest on SATC sequel series And Just Like That... after having played a different love interest in the original series.

"The fact that Carrie's app designer boyfriend is the same guy that Charlotte was set up with at the synagogue in season six really speaks to the lack of eligible bachelors in New York City," Bushnell wrote alongside a split of both of Hermann's characters.

As a refresher, Hermann most recently plays George in episode 5 of season 2 of AJLT. Although he and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) initially hit it off, things eventually fall apart when she realizes he has an unhealthy relationship with his business partner and therefore not enough space for a relationship with her.

Way back in season 6 episode 6 of the original series, though, Hermann played David, a man that Charlotte (Kristin Davis) gets set up with before eventually getting back with Harry (Evan Handler).

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time an actor has played multiple roles on SATC and/or its revival. Fans may recall that Justin Theroux played a dude also named Justin in SATC's first season, only to then reappear in the second season as Vaughn Wysel. Additionally, William Abadie and Ajay Mehta had cameos in Sex and the City before later scoring different roles in And Just Like That…

