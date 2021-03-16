Hulu's Sasquatch examines whether a Bigfoot murdered 3 guys on a dope farm 

Many people are skeptical enough of Bigfoot's existence, but what about a murderous Bigfoot who tore three men limb from limb?

Journalist David Holthouse calls the urban legend "the craziest story I've heard heard," and he's just crazy enough to look into whether the tale actually happened in Hulu's Sasquatch, as seen in the exclusive trailer above.

Directed by Joshua Rofé (Lorena) and executive produced by the Duplass Brothers, the three-part docuseries is a look at the infamous Emerald Triangle in Northern California — one of the largest cannabis growing regions that also holds the highest missing persons and murder rate in the state. Sasquatch goes behind Holthouse's investigation into a bizarre triple homicide said to be the work of the deadly and elusive Sasquatch.

After hearing the unbelievable story in 1993, Holthouse is back 25 years later as he searches for any evidence that sheds light on what happened that night. As he digs deeper, he sees Sasquatch (also known as Bigfoot) might not be the only dangerous creature in the area.

"I might believe in Bigfoot, but I sure as hell believe there are monsters among us," he says.

The trailer teases never-before-seen footage, interviews with top-secret subjects, and larger-than-life characters beyond Bigfoot.

Image zoom Credit: Hulu

Sasquatch has its world premiere tonight at SXSW, and debuts April 20 on Hulu. It is executive produced by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn of Duplass Brothers Productions (Wild Wild Country, Evil Genius).