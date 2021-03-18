Sarge's Winter Green returns to RuPaul's Drag Race (in heels) in hilarious clip

Peppermint's iconic makeover subject click-clacks back in the house in EW's exclusive reveal of the first act of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13's next new episode.

Do you smell that? It's the minty scent and feel of a woman returning to the Werk Room.

EW's exclusive sneak peek (below) at the next new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 features the revival of a legend, as Peppermint's legendary season 9 makeover subject (and key member of the camera crew), Sarge (a.k.a. Winter Green), click-clacks back in the house (WITH heels!) as part of this week's mini challenge.

The clip begins as the queens enter the Werk Room after a fiery exchange on the main stage between Kandy Muse and Denali, but brighter things are ahead for the dolls as they leave the dreaded "Who should go home?" question behind them and prepare for RuPaul's delightfully absurd game show Are You Smarter Than the Pit Crew?

The contest tasks the remaining queens with answering trivia questions about RuPaul's Drag Race hertory, and the categories are as hilarious as the answers ("Backrolls" features questions exclusively about Alyssa Edwards). One of the questions about past makeover challenges prompts a quick cut to Sarge, who dons a pair of shiny ruby heels as he mans the camera.

Winter Green returns to the Werk Room Image zoom Winter Green returns to the Werk Room on RuPaul's Drag Race season 13. | Credit: World of Wonder/VH1

Perhaps the most amusing moment, though, occurs when Utica buzzes in to answer when RuPaul asks which contestant coined the catchphrase "Bam!" but can't recall Alexis Mateo's name.

In the end, math ace Kandy Muse — who begins the episode by praising Tina Burner for winning "$25,000" in a prior mini challenge, despite the queen's winnings actually being $2,500 — wins the game by answering a question about, well, math.

RuPaul closes the clip by introducing this week's maxi challenge, which will pit the queens against each other as they create their (Heidi-hydrating, hopefully) soft drinks using their personal brand. They must come up with the flavor, design the can, and produce a 45-second commercial with their own original jingle.

See how the queens' soft drink concoctions bubble up when a new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on VH1. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek above, and be sure to stay up to date with our comprehensive coverage.

