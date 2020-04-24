Former Walking Dead star Sarah Wayne Callies calls out Andrew Lincoln's terrible driving skills

Sarah Wayne Callies has many nice things to say about her former The Walking Dead costar Andrew Lincoln. The two have remained close friends even after she — and then he — left the zombie drama. But that will not stop Callies from revealing the seemingly perfect star’s Achilles heel on Friday’s edition of Friday Night In With the Morgans.

The current Council of Dads star —along with fellow TWD alum Michael Cudlitz and Hudson Valley farmer Ed Hackett — will be joining Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton on their new AMC quarantine talk show, and in this exclusive sneak peek from the episode, Callies shares her funniest anecdote from The Walking Dead set, and it involves her former on-screen husband.

“Honestly, I think the thing about the first season of The Walking Dead that was sort of the weirdest to me — so, Andy Lincoln as most of us know… is one of the most capable people on television,” begins Callies while donning a sporty hat. “He can do anything, he can speak in any accent, he can make things look easy, he can sweat and still be sexy. I don’t know. It’s tough.”

You know there is a but coming, right? Well, here it comes! “But the thing he can’t do,” continues Callies, “is drive. So because he’s British and grew up in London, he didn’t have a driver’s license until, like, five minutes before he came to Georgia.”

Image zoom AMC

“It’s either because he had to get to work or he had to drive that cop car in the first episode,” chimes in Morgan, not knowing how close he is to the truth.

“Well, so that’s the thing,” explains Callies, “is that cop car, if you remember, there’s that really cool shot where they lay out the spike strip and then they back up the cop car. And I guess when you learn to drive later in life you don’t develop the same instincts. So Andy didn’t know that you have to slow down around a turn, or that when you’re going in reverse you should go slower than when you are going forward. So he went reverse in that shot — honestly, I think it was almost 40 miles an hour. You can see in the shot, Jon Bernthal gets out of the car s—ing himself.”

According to Callies: “I’ve never seen Jon more scared.”

We at Entertainment Weekly have it on good authority that Callies is not creating a false narrative, and that authority is none other than Andrew Lincoln himself! When asked by EW on the eve of TWD’s landmark 100th episode to recall his first-ever day on set, Lincoln relayed the tale. “It was the shootout,” Lincoln said back in 2017. “It was on the roadside. It was throwing down the roadblock, and I think Jon Bernthal was terrified because I was driving and he knew that I had only spent three weeks in the country and I was still driving on the left-hand side of the road. And I had to break 60 to 70 miles per hour and then put the brakes on. Jon Bernthal is not a man that gets scared often. And after about the third take, he just went, ‘Andy, Andy, please slow down.’”

Watch the clip above to see Callies spill the beans on Lincoln’s terrible driving, and then check out the entire Friday Night In with the Morgans episode Friday at 10pm on AMC.

