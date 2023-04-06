Sarah Shahi details Sex/Life season 2 struggles: 'I'm never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this'

For Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi, the honeymoon may be over.

During a recent appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the actress revealed that she really struggled with the second season of the racy Netflix drama, and felt that she "did not have the support" she had in the first season. Shahi also predicted that she was "never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this."

Inspired by B.B. Easton's book 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life premiered in June 2021, starring Shahi as horny housewife Billie, who's struggling to remain a devoted spouse and mother while craving the freer, wilder days of her youth. And yet vivid memories of her former lover Brad (Adam Demos) continue to keep her up at night.

Then, wouldn't ya know it, Brad suddenly gallops back into the picture, and things get sexy and lifey. The buzzy show got a fat phallic boost thanks to a full-frontal shower scene featuring Demos, and the first season was watched by some 67 million households.

The second season, featuring less of Demos, premiered last month, and it sounds like Shahi was not a fan. (And not just because she's dating Demos.)

"I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Shahi said. "It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that." She added, "I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I'm never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can't lie. And it was definitely a challenge."

Representatives for Netflix didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Shahi also lamented on the podcast that she and Demos barely had any scenes together in season 2, noting how much she liked their storylines and working with him. "He's like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing," she said. "I never saw him."

The actress had issues with the writing as well, calling some of the season 2 storylines "gimmicky."

"There were other things that I just felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just challenging," Shahi said. "But that's part of what I do! I'm not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I'm not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that's my job, to make it believable."

The second season of Sex/Life notched 43.9 million hours viewed, whatever that means, but the future of the show is up to Netflix.

"They always say is that it's about the viewership," Shahi said. "If it does astronomically high and is hugely successful, then it's in their interest to bring it back. If it doesn't, then it's not in their interest to bring it."

