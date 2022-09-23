Sarah Michelle Gellar's first look at her Wolf Pack character will have fans howling for more
No crying wolf here: Sarah Michelle Gellar has given fans their first glimpse of her character in the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack.
On Friday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted a photo on Instagram of her facing away from the camera and cutting a sharp silhouette in a darkened forest. As she gazes into the woods around her, the words "arson investigator" can be seen on the back of her jacket.
"Meet Kristin Ramsey…." Gellar captioned the post. The actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, also teased its release date, adding, "Coming January 2023."
Written and executive-produced by Jeff Davis, who created MTV's popular Teen Wolf franchise, Wolf Pack will see Gellar's character embark on a quest to track down the arsonist who started a California wildfire that has awakened a deadly supernatural creature.
Based on the Edo van Belkom book series, the show will also explore the lives of a boy named Everett (Armani Jackson) and a girl named Blake (Bella Shepard), whose lives are changed by the paranormal phenomenon occurring in Los Angeles.
Gellar's castmates Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray both dropped into the comments to hype up their costar. "They're not ready for Ramsey," Jackson wrote, while Shepard called Gellar's character "totally badass."
And Davis casually reiterated that despite their similar titles, there's no formal connection between Teen Wolf and Wolf Pack, writing "#itsnotaspinoff."
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Sarah Michelle Gellar crashes Teen Wolf Comic-Con panel to reveal her role in Wolf Pack
- Teen Wolf: The Movie creator and stars discuss time jump, Stiles' absence, and Allison's return
- Tyler Posey is back on set in exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from Teen Wolf The Movie
- Dylan O'Brien shares why he's not going to be part of Teen Wolf The Movie
Comments