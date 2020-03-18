Sarah Michelle Gellar battles coronavirus pandemic Buffy-style after finding a giant stake

Image zoom

Mr. Pointy, is that you?

Living in this time of social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic means being prepared for all eventualities in whatever way you can, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar means business. On Tuesday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram in which she's holding a piece of wood that's the shape of a stake (the slayer's weapon of choice when it comes to vampires) — only this one's enormous. "Hmmmm........ found this on my walk today," Gellar captioned the photo of her holding it in a standard slayer-about-to-dust-a-vamp pose. It might not be quite as big as the one Faith used to kill Kakistos back in season 3, but points for effort, SMG!

Gellar starred as the eponyms slayer in the WB (then later UPN) series about the one girl in all the world (a chosen one, if you will) who alone wields the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness from 1997 to 2003. Next up she's set to appear in the limited series Sometimes I Lie, based on the best-selling book of the same name.

