"I feel like the [development] girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio and maybe she has a place to come back," Gellar said.

In the 2000 episode "Escape From New York," Gellar's Debbie wooed Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw with a pitch to turn her weekly columns into a full-blown Hollywood movie — starring Matthew McConaughey, no less.

Gellar, who this week received the Savannah College of Art and Design's 2023 TVFest Icon Award, told ET that appearing on Sex and the City was a longtime dream of hers, although her work on Buffy made it difficult to pull off.

"I was desperate to be on it and [creator] Darren [Starr] had written me a couple roles and I couldn't get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset," she shared.

The stars aligned when the New York-based Sex and the City crew came to Los Angeles to film. Even then, scheduling her cameo was tricky after she'd worked all day filming Buffy.

"I had a 10 p.m. call time for Sex and the City, and I said, 'Are you gonna get to me?' because I had been working since five in the morning," she said. "He said, 'We're gonna get to you, we're gonna get to you.' I got there at 10 p.m. They got to me at 5 a.m. or 4:30 a.m. the next day, so I was delirious doing that scene, but I was also deliriously excited."

Naturally, the revival, which premiered in December 2021, has Gellar pitching her return to the showrunner: "Michael Patrick King, are you listening?"

Gellar currently appears in the howl-at-the-moon series Wolf Pack on Paramount+. You can watch her Sex and the City cameo below:

One familiar face that's definitely going to pop up in And Just Like That is John Corbett's Aidan, who reconnects with his widowed ex-fiancée Carrie in season 2. Currently in production, the season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced.

