The paranormal pals had themselves a mini Buffy reunion Thursday night in Los Angeles while attending the premiere of Gellar's new Paramount+ show Wolf Pack, posing for photos together while dressed to the nines: Gellar wore a delicately beaded floral dress, while Marsters opted for an all-black ensemble.

In an Instagram post Friday, Gellar shared her appreciation for "the incredible men that came out to support me last night," including Marsters, her Wolf Pack costar Rodrigo Santoro, and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Buffy ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, following Gellar's titular monster hunter as she defended the world from evil with a little help from her friends, played by Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Charisma Carpenter, and Anthony Head. Marsters joined the series in season 3 as the snarky spitfire vamp Spike (a role he reprised on the spin-off Angel).

Over the following seasons, Buffy and Spike developed a tumultuous relationship that saw them as occasional lovers, sometimes friends, and more often sworn enemies.

Gellar recently told the Hollywood Reporter that she has "come to a good place" regarding her feelings about the show, referring to allegations that series creator Joss Whedon fostered a toxic working environment on set.

"I will always be proud of Buffy," she said. "I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did. Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not. But it's OK to love Buffy for what we created because I think it's pretty spectacular."

Wolf Pack premieres Thursday on Paramount+, while Buffy the Vampire Slayer is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: