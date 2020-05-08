Sarah Michelle Gellar wears her Buffy the Vampire Slayer spring fling dress 23 years later

By Marcus Jones
May 08, 2020 at 01:59 PM EDT
Sarah Michelle Gellar is reminding teens everywhere that sometimes you have to sacrifice a school dance to save the world.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted an Instagram photo Thursday of herself wearing the iconic ivory dress her character donned in the season 1 finale, adding a quote from the episode in her caption: "All dressed up and no where to go. 'I say we party.'"

Of course, those who remember the episode know that Buffy Summers' spring fling night ended with a battle against the big bad known as the Master, which led to her (first) death.

Gellar confirmed in the comments that the dress is indeed the same one from 23 years ago, but when a fan asked if she could share weekly posts of herself in old costumes from the WB show, the actress replied that the spring fling dress "might be all I have."

The post from Gellar isn't the first time she's referenced Buffy amid the coronavirus pandemic. In late March, she reposted a meme with two very different images of her character comparing "How I expected the apocalypse to look" and "How it actually looks."

You know what they say: Not all heroes wear capes.

