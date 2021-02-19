Sarah Michelle Gellar says she won't be part of any potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboots

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Close Streaming Options

Sarah Michelle Gellar's slaying days are behind her.

The actress said she's too "long in the tooth" to reprise her titular role in any potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboots.

"What worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence," Gellar said Tuesday on Mario Lopez's podcast.

"I don't think it's me, I don't think I should be the one doing it," she said, adding that she's "way too tired and cranky to put in that work again."

However, Gellar said she loves "that the story holds up, and that people are calling for that."

Image zoom Credit: Richard Cartwright/WB

A Buffy reboot has been rumored to be in the works, and last fans heard in 2018, showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen stated that a new iteration would focus on a "new Slayer," not Buffy.

On Lopez's podcast, Gelar also declined to further comment on her Buffy costar Charisma Carpenter's allegation that creator Joss Whedon created "hostile and toxic work environments" on Buffy and its spin-off Angel. Reps for Whedon did not respond to EW's request for comment at the time.

"I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out," Gellar told Lopez.

Following Carpenter's allegations, Gellar issued a statement on Instagram saying, "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," she wrote. "I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Close Streaming Options

Related content: