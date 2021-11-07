Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynist chatter' about aging women surrounding And Just Like That...

And Just Like That... will focus on the fabulous women of Manhattan in their 50s, and Sarah Jessica Parker isn't apologizing about it.

When And Just Like That... premieres, there's going to be no shame about the fact that the show is about older women — and that's exactly how Sarah Jessica Parker wants it.

Speaking to Vogue in a new cover story, the actress opened up about what fans can expect from the new revival series, set to hit HBO Max later this year. And spoiler alert: just because these fashionable women are older than they were when we first met them doesn't mean they're not embracing their bodies or their lives.

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker told Vogue, referencing how she had lunch with close friend Andy Cohen over the summer and the media only obsessed over her grey hair and not his. "Everyone has something to say. 'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.' It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better."

"I know what I look like. I have no choice," Parker continued. "What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series on July 16, 2021 in New York City. Sarah Jessica Parker filming 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And Just Like That... follows Carrie and her best girlfriends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life, love, and of course, sex, in their 50s. (Kim Cattrall, who played PR maven Samatha Jones on the series, opted not to return for the revival.) Nixon weighed in on Parker's words, noting, "I like that we're not trying to youthify the show. We're not including, like, a 21-year-old niece. I think it's revolutionary to do a show about middle-aged women, with their aging lady bodies."

The show's embrace of "aging lady bodies" is one of the many ways the revival is setting itself apart and correcting things about the series that, over time, haven't quite aged that well — like the cast's diversity.

"In no way were we interested in tokenism," Parker told Vogue of casting a more diverse range of characters, including Mexican and non-binary actor Sara Ramirez as a queer comedian and Chicago P.D. actress Nicole Ari Parker as new girl Lisa Todd Wexley. "You can't bring people on the show and not let the camera be with them! These characters are all gifts to us."