Sarah Jessica Parker shows off Carrie's new(-ish) computer in And Just Like That set photos

She may have gone through a few cringe-inducing cell phones over the years in Sex and the City, but when it comes to computing, it appears 2021 Carrie Bradshaw has classic taste.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared new glimpses of Carrie and Big's (Chris Noth) And Just Like That apartment Thursday on Instagram, and in the third pic of her slideshow, we couldn't help but notice Carrie appears to be sticking with a Mac laptop. Not only did she have out a MacBook Pro (which, granted, could be SJP's own computer), but it seems that Carrie crafts her stories on the Apple version of classic Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes: an older, much-desired model with the satisfyingly clicky keyboard.

"Backlot. Stage. Married domicile. They build. They shoot. They make sure story is heard. They make our day," Parker captioned her slideshow.

Among the other pics Park gave us were an upward glance at Carrie and Big's living room ceiling (meh!), and a couple of glimpses of what looked to be a curved room full of books (and crew members), with a nice circular wooden table to type away on. There was, however, no window for Carrie to look through from the view the actress gave us.

The slideshow also revealed a copy of the Sex and the City book, but instead of Candace Bushnell, the real-life author, this copy obviously has Carrie Bradshaw's name on it (with a photo Carrie on the front holding yet another Mac).

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, appears to have spent her day in wardrobe. The costume department for the upcoming HBO Max revival show shared a pic of the actress on Instagram, captioning it, "AND….Charlotte arrives at her fitting."

"Love , love , love my fittings," Davis commented on the post.

And Just Like That began filming in New York in late spring. The 10-episode series will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, though no release date has been announced.

