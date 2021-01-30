Sarah Jessica Parker says Sex and the City revival will 'obviously' address COVID-19

Looks like Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte might be reuniting over Zoom.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Friday, Sarah Jessica Parker said the upcoming Sex and the City revival And Just Like That will include the pandemic as "part of the storyline." Given the show's New York setting, it was perhaps inevitable that this would be the case after the city became the epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in the spring of 2020.

COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in," Parker said. "And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Parker also mused about revisiting SATC's beloved characters, now in their 50s, alongside her costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. (Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role of Samantha Jones.)

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," Parker said. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

And Just Like That is scheduled to begin shooting in New York in late spring, with 10 half-hour episodes set to be released on HBO Max. No release date has been announced.