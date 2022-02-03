And Just Like That stars discuss Samantha — and her absence from the SATC revival — in a new documentary about the show.

Sarah Jessica Parker thinks Samantha's absence was 'handled really nicely' on And Just Like That

And Just Like That (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

"I knew Kim had moved on from playing Samantha," creator Michael Patrick King says in the documentary. "I realized, 'Oh, we can have them mirror a split that people already know but make it really Carrie and Samantha and heartfelt the way you lose friends'."

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, adds, "There's a storyline about Samantha that I think is great. I think it's very true, it seems very true to me that friends sometimes grow apart."

In the season premiere, Carrie elaborated on how they grew apart, saying, "I told her that because of, you know, what the book business is now, it just didn't make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said fine, and then fired me as a friend."

Sex and the City Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon on 'Sex and the City' | Credit: HBO

In the documentary, Parker, who's also an executive producer on the series, weighs in by saying, "I think it's handled really nicely and it's very gently peppered."

Without Samantha, many fans wondered if there would be a replacement. And when Nicole Ari Parker was cast as Lisa Todd Wexley, the rumors began to fly. "She has gotten so much flack," Davis says of Parker in the doc. "We're not replacing Samantha."

That sentiment is precisely why, in Parker's first scene when the women meet LTW, Carrie and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) don't stick around very long. The two of them get up from the table before LTW sits down, leaving her and Charlotte alone. "It was very important to me that LTW sit down but I didn't want to tell the audience: 'One, two, three, fourth. She's the new Samantha,'" King says of the decision. "So I had Carrie and Miranda get up and leave and she sits at the table."

In the end, fans are still left to wonder if Samantha Jones will ever be seen again.

And Just Like That... The Documentary is available on HBO Max now.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: