Sarah Jessica Parker thinks Samantha's absence was 'handled really nicely' on And Just Like That
And Just Like That's first season has come to an end, and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) was nowhere to be found. Well, technically she was in London, and throughout the revival, showed up via text messages, flowers, and one off-screen drinks date with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). But her on-screen absence was a topic of much discussion before the show premiered, and most recently, And Just Like That... The Documentary touched on the subject.
"I knew Kim had moved on from playing Samantha," creator Michael Patrick King says in the documentary. "I realized, 'Oh, we can have them mirror a split that people already know but make it really Carrie and Samantha and heartfelt the way you lose friends'."
Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte, adds, "There's a storyline about Samantha that I think is great. I think it's very true, it seems very true to me that friends sometimes grow apart."
In the season premiere, Carrie elaborated on how they grew apart, saying, "I told her that because of, you know, what the book business is now, it just didn't make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist. She said fine, and then fired me as a friend."
In the documentary, Parker, who's also an executive producer on the series, weighs in by saying, "I think it's handled really nicely and it's very gently peppered."
Without Samantha, many fans wondered if there would be a replacement. And when Nicole Ari Parker was cast as Lisa Todd Wexley, the rumors began to fly. "She has gotten so much flack," Davis says of Parker in the doc. "We're not replacing Samantha."
That sentiment is precisely why, in Parker's first scene when the women meet LTW, Carrie and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) don't stick around very long. The two of them get up from the table before LTW sits down, leaving her and Charlotte alone. "It was very important to me that LTW sit down but I didn't want to tell the audience: 'One, two, three, fourth. She's the new Samantha,'" King says of the decision. "So I had Carrie and Miranda get up and leave and she sits at the table."
In the end, fans are still left to wonder if Samantha Jones will ever be seen again.
And Just Like That... The Documentary is available on HBO Max now.
