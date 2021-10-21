Sarah Jessica Parker gets cozy with actor who isn't Chris Noth on Sex and the City revival

And just like that, we're wondering what exactly is going on!?

Sarah Jessica Parker was pictured getting close — like, really close — with Jon Tenney on the New York set of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That on Wednesday.

The two were captured by snappers leaning in for what sure looks like a kiss, possibly in front of Carrie Bradshaw's famous brownstone.

And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker and Jon Tenney on the set of 'And Just Like That' | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

SJP looked elegant as Carrie in a floral dress and pink blazer, while Tenney sported a blue jacket, jeans, and a polo. No word from HBO on who he's playing.

The cozy-looking pair are certainly piquing the interest of fans, who are wondering what's happening in the scene. Is it a dream sequence? Are things not okay for Carrie and Mr. Big (Chris Noth)?

Noth is confirmed to return for And Just Like That, with him and Parker having been photographed shooting together many times since the show was announced, and even looking happy and in love in a Carrie-Big scene in their kitchen in a recent HBO Max teaser.

And Just Like That... Jon Tenney and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That' | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Someone who probably does know is Cynthia Nixon. She's directing an episode of the series, she confirmed Thursday on Instagram.

"Roll camera! 🎥 I am thrilled to share that I am directing an episode of @JustLikeThatMax this season," Nixon wrote. "It's been a complete dream to work with my beloved co-stars and crew in this new role. I have truly never felt so supported in my life. (And don't worry, Miranda is still going to be in the episode — it was surreal to do both at once!)"

Kristen Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, praised Nixon's work on her Instagram story.

"Such a thrill to have Cyn directing us," she wrote. "Effortless and insightful and exciting all at once. Hopefully the first of many."

And Just Like That, which follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," will premiere in December on HBO Max.

