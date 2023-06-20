"He has made Aidan ever more special than he was on paper, which was pretty wonderful," says the actress.

Sarah Jessica Parker on reuniting with John Corbett in And Just Like That season 2

John Corbett makes his comeback as Aidan Shaw in the upcoming season, which kicks off with the premiere this Thursday. Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie Bradshaw herself, tells EW that the actor made the character "ever more special than he was on paper" this time around.

"I was really tickled when I think he'd said before we started shooting the first season that he was going to make an appearance. I think he was doing a press junket and he created all sorts of [buzz] and he was then texting me," Parker recalls. "He was apologetic. I was like, 'Are you kidding me? It was fantastic. Carry on. Say whatever you wanna say, I don't mind.' I was thrilled."

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and John Corbett's Aidan Shaw in 'And Just Like That' season 2 Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and John Corbett's Aidan Shaw in 'And Just Like That' season 2 | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The last time Sex and the City fans saw Corbett's Aidan was in the second movie, released in 2010. Carrie crossed paths with him in Abu Dhabi, where sparks flew once again for these past lovers, leading to a kiss that threatened Carrie's marriage with John "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth).

"I personally knew I was killing Big in season 1 [of And Just Like That]. I knew that when I started and I felt very strongly about that," showrunner Michael Patrick King told EW. "I started season 2 knowing I was bringing Aidan back, and I felt very strongly about that. How, when he shows up, what happens is all part of the great fun and puzzle of writing a series, to somehow give people what they're expecting and yet find ways to have people grow and still be that person."

Adds Parker, "I love him and he is so special and he has made Aidan ever more special than he was on paper, which was pretty wonderful. He was meant to be there, I think, for three episodes [of Sex and the City] or something and ended up staying, how many years? He's just a really lovely presence. He's easy and he listens, and it's not that the work is easy, it's just that he has this really easy quality on set and a wonderful kind of nature in front of a camera. It's wonderful to be in his company again."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: