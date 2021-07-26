The Sex and the City stars prove they go way, way, way back!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon gush over throwback photo of them acting together as teens

If you couldn't help but wonder what Sex and The City alums Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon were up to as teens, wonder no more. The actresses were crossing paths on at least two different acting projects, and they reminisced about them on Instagram Sunday.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, left, and Cynthia Nixon first worked together four decades ago. | Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

In response to a still of them from 1982 television movie My Body, My Child shared by The Cut on Instagram, Nixon penned a lengthy comment recalling being paired up with SJP on screen as a teen.

"Good morning! @sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years! We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave's daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child," Nixon wrote.

As she continued, the actress revealed her and SJP's paths actually crossed "even earlier" when they recorded "Little House in the Big Woods on vinyl! (She was Laura, I was Mary)," Nixon wrote.

Nixon also put a request to the world of Instagram to see if anyone still has "a copy of the record or a photo of the recording session?"

"I wish I did!" Nixon added.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon Credit: The Cut/Instagram

And so does Parker, who responded to her longtime pal in the comments.

"I too wish I had a copy of that record or some photo memorializing our 1st collaboration," Parker wrote back. "I always say, if my mother doesn't have it, it likely doesn't exist. Ah well. The memories of all my time with you sustains me. See you tomorrow at dawn for @justlikethatmax."

Parker also praised Nixon's "spot on recollection" in her reply, and said the former redhead is one of her "most favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!!!"

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon Credit: The Cut/Instagram

SJP signed off with, "your sister, your sister, your longtime friend, SJ." The actresses recently reunited for And Just Like That, the Sex and The City revival series for HBO Max.