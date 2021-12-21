Sarah Jessica Parker joins Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in supporting accusers of Chris Noth

The stars of And Just Like That posted a statement on Instagram saying they were "saddened."

Sarah Jessica Parker joined her fellow And Just Like That costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in showing support for the women who made allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the statement posted on Parker's Instagram story read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Sex and the City And Just Like That Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis on 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The three women worked alongside Noth (a.k.a. Mr. Big) for more than a decade, first on Sex in the City on HBO and then in the two motion pictures. He reunited with the women for And Just Like That for HBO Max, but his character suffered a fatal heart attack in the premiere episode after riding a Peloton.

Days after the show's premiere, two women told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015. The women used pseudonyms, Zoe and Lily, to protect their privacy and didn't know each other.

Noth called the accusations "categorically false" in a statement to THR and confirmed by his representatives to EW.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the statement reads. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A third woman who wished to remain anonymous came forward with sexual assault allegations against Noth last Friday, telling the Daily Beast that Noth had sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18 and working at a New York City restaurant.

The actor also denied the third woman's account in a statement. "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," a rep for Noth told PEOPLE. "As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."

The fallout from the allegations was swift. Peloton quickly dropped its cheeky ad that made fun of Mr. Big's death on And Just Like That while his talent agency reportedly dropped him as well. And earlier Monday, CBS announced the actor had been fired from playing William Bishop on The Equalizer.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," Universal Television and CBS said in a short statement.

A spokeswoman for Noth had no comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.