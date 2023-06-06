A quarter century ago, a little show about four gal pals and the city they loved changed television. On Tuesday, three of those gal pals commemorated the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City, with the fourth noticeably but unsurprisingly absent.

Kim Cattrall (left), and (l-r) Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis | Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage; HBO/Instagram

"Twenty-five years, oh my gosh, what has happened in our lives in 25 years?" Parker said while valiantly fighting off the cascading flowers on her left shoulder. "We've created families. We've created relationships. I realized that you were having the same experience in your lives, and we love you for joining us for so many years."

"Thank you for loving us and tuning in and giving us the opportunity," Nixon added, with Davis noting that fan support is the reason "we've been able to do it for so long."

Premiering June 6, 1998 on HBO, Sex and the City became a touchstone of a generation by centering the sex lives and interpersonal relationships of a group of female friends: writer and general hot mess Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), lawyer and Miranda of the group Miranda Hobbs (Nixon), art dealer and hopeless romantic Charlotte York (Davis), and PR maven and your fave's fave Samantha F---ing Jones (Kim Cattrall).

The show ran for six seasons, won seven Emmys, made improbable fashion a staple for TV characters, ruined Cosmos forever, and launched two movies of questionable merit, before creator Darren Starr got nearly the whole gang back together for the sequel series And Just Like That.

Cattrall had made it quite clear that she was done playing the fabulous Ms. Jones, but never say never in Hollywood. SATC fans and AJLT apologists everywhere broke a heel falling out of a window when they heard the news Cattrall had filmed a cameo for the finale episode of the upcoming season of And Just Like That.

Cattrall reportedly did so remotely, without seeing or speaking to anyone in the cast, so odds were she wouldn't be hanging around the AJLT set ready to hop into an Insta video. No, we'll all have to wait till August for the show's finale to feel joy again.

