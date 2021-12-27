Sarah Jessica Parker emotionally describes the 'hard-fought choice' to revive Sex and the City

Joined by And Just Like That costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, the actress tearfully admits "I didn't think it was going to happen."

"We're back because we want to be. Nobody dragged us back. This was a hard-fought choice to be here and to tell this story in this way and invite all these new people," says Parker.

"We had this idea to come back in this way that we've come back with a new kind of broader world," says Davis — who also serves as an executive producer on the series. Referencing the diverse set of new characters portrayed by Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman, she adds, "They're so brilliantly cast, and they have such an interesting point of view."

Joining Parker and Davis as an executive producer is Nixon, who also took the opportunity to direct an upcoming episode. "I said yes right away, even though I was very, very scared but it's been really amazing," she said of directing. "People could not have been more supportive."

Nixon also took a second to give credit to showrunner Michael Patrick King, who she says "really focused on the heart of each of these characters, and also their connection to each other. He's so funny, but he goes for the gut punch every time."

And Just Like That... Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

The video concludes on an emotional note, with the trio acknowledging how rare it is to continue to work on a show this long. "You never get to work with people this long, in this way, in this depth," says Davis.

As Parker begins to tear up, the actress admits in the final moment, "I didn't think it was going to happen."

