Sarah Jessica Parker adopts Carrie Bradshaw's cat from And Just Like That

And just like cat, Sarah Jessica Parker has adopted Carrie Bradshaw's beloved feline, Shoe.

Parker revealed on Instagram that she adopted her onscreen cat from Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That — and that his real name is Lotus. The cat from Connecticut Humane Society officially joined Parker and husband Matthew Broderick's household in April, Parker shared.

"He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022," Parker captioned a carousel of photos of Lotus/Shoe. "If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

In the series, Shoe is rescued by Che (Sara Ramirez) before Carrie adopts him and moves him into her new apartment. Season 2 came to a close last week with the long-awaited (but brief) return of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, who phones Carrie from London to tell her that she had planned to return to New York for a night to bid farewell to her old apartment, but her flight had been delayed so she could no longer make it. From speakerphone, Samantha said to the apartment, "Thank you for everything, you f---ing fabulous, fabulous flat."

sarah jessica parker adopted carrie's 'and just like that' cat. Credit - Max Sarah Jessica Parker with Lotus (or Shoe Bradshaw) on 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Max

"We had a conversation about it and we decided that it was right for the fans," Kristin Davis, who also executive produces alongside costars Parker and Cynthia Nixon, previously told EW of the big cameo. "The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha's a fantastic character. We get it." Nixon admitted that she was disappointed that news of the cameo had leaked. "We went to so many lengths to try to hide it," Nixon said. "The thing that we were also really excited about was to have nobody be expecting Samantha and then have her pop in."

Cattrall recently told Today that the cameo was "as far as I'm going to go" in terms of future appearances. (The spin-off was renewed for season 3.) Still, she added, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I'm so appreciative of her."

