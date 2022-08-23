Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding gave us a mini Modern Family reunion

Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more came together in celebration of their Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland's marriage to Wells Adams.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding doubled as a Tucker-Pritchett-Dunphy family reunion.

The Modern Family star was joined by her former cast mates — including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson — when she tied the knot with her longtime fiancé on Aug. 20. Vergara's son, Manolo Vergara, and Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, also attended the dreamy, outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., per PEOPLE.

In fact, one member of the Hyland's TV family played a pivotal role in the proceedings: Tyler Ferguson officiated the ceremony, manifesting a dream he's held onto since the pair originally planned to wed back in 2019, when the coronavirus pandemic put their nuptials on hold.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams wedding Credit: Justin Mikita/Instagram

"I had the best seat in the house for this stunner of a wedding," Tyler Ferguson wrote on Instagram. "What an honor to marry my two dear friends @sarahhyland & @wellsadams. I couldn't be happier for you love bugs. I also do Bar Mitzvahs."

He also shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Hyland and Winters, who played siblings on the beloved ABC series, smiling at one another with the caption: "sisters for-eves."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams wedding Credit: Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram

But it wasn't just Hyland's onscreen family that showed up to celebrate the happy couple — Adams' fellow Bachelor Nation castmates shared their love too. Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Joe Amabile, Evan Bass, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, and former host Chris Harrison were also in attendance on the evening. Other notable attendees included Vanessa Hudgens, Shaun White, and Nina Dobrev.

Adams appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016 before finding love with Hyland. Since then, he has been a mainstay on the franchise's Bachelor in Paradise spinoff as its beachside bartender, offering an amiable ear while mixing up some (decidedly basic) cocktails along the way.

Sounds like a rosy day for everyone involved.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.