The actress stars as Linda Murphy, a rookie detective who attempts to capture a local killer before he can strike again.

Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew goes undercover as a sex worker to catch a serial killer in new Lifetime movie

Sarah Drew will stop at nothing to bring a serial killer to justice in Lifetime's new original movie How She Caught a Killer.

EW can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the upcoming crime drama, which is inspired by real events, as well as several first-look images of Drew in her leading role as rookie detective Linda Murphy ahead of its network premiere on Sept. 16. The Grey's Anatomy alum also serves as an executive producer on the project.

In the teaser, Drew's character dons several different ensembles as part of an undercover mission to track down and capture a serial killer who has been specifically targeting sex workers in the local area. Armed with a pistol in her handbag and a wire to record her conversations, Murphy attempts to track down the culprit before he can strike again.

She is aided on the case by her boss, detective David Goodman (Eric Keenleyside), and FBI agent Neil Carter (Jamall Johnson), who provide the fledgling detective with advice on how to stay safe while hunting for clues each night.

"Pump these guys for information," Carter says in a voiceover. "Names, jobs, all of it can be useful." Meanwhile, Goodman warns, "Never get into one of these vehicles. Ever."

The Girl Who Caught a Killer Sarah Drew in 'How She Caught a Killer' | Credit: Diyah Pera / Courtesy of Lifetime

As the case continues to develop and more victims come to light, Murphy's frustration over not catching the killer only intensifies. "Her death is on us," she emotionally shouts in a voiceover. "We did this."

Murphy has several close calls with the suspected murderer, played by Bradley Stryker, throughout the trailer, including one harrowing encounter in which he approaches her while she's asleep in her police car.

"Mornin', officer," he tells her. "Can I offer you a cup of coffee?"

The Girl Who Caught a Killer Sarah Drew in 'How She Caught a Killer' | Credit: Diyah Pera / Courtesy of Lifetime

Alongside Drew, Keenleyside, Stryker, and Johnson, Delilah Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, joins the cast as a former sex worker and aspiring nurse who is, tragically, the killer's very first victim.

The film, which is directed by Robin Hays, was produced for Lifetime by Suspense Productions and Tiny Riot and executive produced by Drew, Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg, and Jason Egenberg. Its script was penned by Yuri Baranovsky and Angela Gulner, who previously co-wrote the 2023 thriller Some Other Woman.

The Girl Who Caught a Killer Sarah Drew in 'How She Caught a Killer' | Credit: Diyah Pera / Courtesy of Lifetime

How She Caught a Killer premieres on Sept. 16 on Lifetime and will stream online the next day. Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.