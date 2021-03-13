Sarah Drew is returning to Grey's Anatomy for a guest appearance

Grey's Anatomy continues to shock fans.

So far, the long-running medical drama's 17th season has featured the return of beloved characters Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T.R. Knight), and the death of DeLuca (Giacommo Gianniotti). And now, EW can confirm another return: Sarah Drew will reprise her role as April Kepner during a guest appearance this season.

Drew first appeared on the show's sixth season, back when April was one of the annoying new Mercy Westers roaming the halls. But over the seasons, she'd become a central part of the show, forming lasting friendships and even an epic romance or two. (Reminder: She and Jackson, played by Jesse Williams, share a daughter.)

She left at the end of season 14, after nine seasons on the series. There's no word yet on how April might play into the season and whether she'll be visiting Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) on that beach.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

