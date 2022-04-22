Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams returning for Grey's Anatomy season 18 finale

Grey's Anatomy Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Japril couldn't stay away for long.

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are both returning to the world of Grey's Anatomy for the season 18 finale, which will air May 26, EW has confirmed.

The actors, who play doctors Jackson Avery and April Kepner, a.k.a. the fan-favorite couple Japril, last appeared during season 17 of Grey's, when Williams departed the show after 12 seasons. Drew, who'd previously left the show in season 14, returned to help give Jackson a proper sendoff (and give fans some hope).

Specifically, Jackson went to April and told her he was moving to Boston to run the family business. He then asked her to move with him so that he could be close to their daughter. Not only did April agree to go with him to Boston, but she revealed that she'd recently separated from her husband. And just like that, there was hope for Japril shippers.

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew on 'Grey's Anatomy' Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew on 'Grey's Anatomy' | Credit: Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jackson appeared in one more episode after that to say goodbye to everyone at the hospital, after which he told EW, "I feel great. I feel humbled by not only the response, but the way we were able to really craft a departure for him that makes sense, that's connected to his history. I feel really honored by having the opportunity to really form a story with our writers that honors the character and the characters around him, that world, and also has a connection to the real world."

He also spoke to the possibility of a return, saying, "I think it's possible. He's not dead! He's still working with the foundation. He's everybody's boss. So I think it's possible. We'll have to see."

Now both Jackson and April are set to return, and hopefully give an update on how Boston is treating them.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

