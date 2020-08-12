Sarah Cooper has made much more of her quarantine than a sourdough starter. (Remember those?)

The comedian has become a viral sensation (no pun intended) over the last few months thanks to her satirical TikTok videos in which she lip-syncs to President Donald Trump's, um, unique turns of phrase (see some examples, including the original video "How to Medical," below). And now, Cooper has ridden the wave to her own Netflix comedy special. Titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, the variety special will arrive on the streaming service this fall.

Directed by Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, Everything's Fine will feature various vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and more, with a slew of special guests joining Cooper for interviews, sketches, and "other shenanigans," per a press release. Maya Rudolph and Paula Pell will executive produce the special along with Cooper.

Cooper's "How to Medical" video, in which she lip-syncs to Trump's infamous comments recommending UV lights and disinfectant injections to treat COVID-19, has been viewed more than 21 million times across TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. Cooper has been active in the comedy scene for several years and published three books between 2016 and 2018, but the Trump videos have propelled her to a new level of stardom, including a guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.