TikTok sensation Sarah Cooper developing CBS comedy series based on her book

Sarah Cooper has learned how to Netflix special, now she's learning how to sitcom.

The comedian is developing a comedy series at CBS inspired by her 2018 book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings. Cooper will co-write the show with Cindy Chupack (Sex and the City, Modern Family), who will serve as showrunner. The series will follow three women at a male-dominated company, each in different stages of their careers, as they help each other navigate modern gender politics both in the workplace and their personal lives.

"We immediately connected to this idea of sharing the experiences of women in their careers and personal lives in a way that stays true to what people love about the book but brings them to life through characters people will identify with," Cooper said in a statement. "Cindy totally got the sensibility and the satire but she also has the experience of telling compelling stories. I am thrilled to be working with her on this.”

Cooper has risen to fame over the last several months through her popular series of TikTok videos, in which she impersonates President Donald Trump while lip-syncing to some of his public statements. Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Cooper will headline a comedy special for the streamer, and she also guest-hosted an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Cooper's first book, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, was published in 2016.

"Sarah is a perfect example of 'preparation meets opportunity,'" Chupack said in a statement. "Her Trump lip-synchs fed a laugh-starved nation, but even before she was a household name, she wrote books that showcased her keen eye for the absurd. I’m thrilled to be collaborating with her to adapt How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings into a fresh, funny, subversive comedy about modern sexual politics.”