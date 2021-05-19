And just like that Sara Ramírez joins cast of Sex and the City revival

The Grey's Anatomy alum will portray podcaster Che Diaz, a nonbinary, queer, stand-up comedian who often hosts Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on their show. Che, who uses the pronouns they/them, is described as a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.

"Everyone at And Just Like That is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Sara Ramirez Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The cable network announced a 10-episode, half-hour revival was greenlit in January set to shoot in New York City in late spring. And Just Like That will follow the adventures of three of the original foursome (Kim Catrall opted out) as they navigate life in the Big Apple as women in their 50s.

It was revealed in early May that the revival would be adding three new series regulars comprised of people of color, according to TVLine. The writers' room also reflects a more diverse pool of talent including Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky.

