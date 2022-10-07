Sara Lee, wrestler who won WWE Tough Enough season 6, dies at 30

Sara Lee, a former wrestler known for winning season 6 of the WWE's reality competition series Tough Enough, has died. She was 30 years old.

Lee's mother, Terri, shared the news on social media on Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote in a Facebook post. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

A cause of death was not given.

Winning Tough Enough earned Lee a one-year contract with WWE. According to Entertainment Tonight, she subsequently competed in eight matches as part of WWE's NXT development brand. Lee went on to wrestle on the independent circuit. In 2017, she married wrestler Cory Weston. The couple shared three children and a dog.

In a post to her Instagram on Tuesday, Lee shared that she had been battling her "first ever sinus infection" but was "celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row."

Fellow wrestling star Bull James created a GoFundMe for Lee's family on Thursday. "We're all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it," James wrote.

His note continued, "The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones."