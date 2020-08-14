Sara Haines is returning to The View as a cohost

The View type TV Show network ABC genre Talk Show

The View's perpetually rotating panel of cohosts has rotated back to Sara Haines.

The former Strahan and Sara cohost is in talks to return to the ABC talk show, EW has learned, and is reportedly close to finalizing a deal. A representative for ABC declined to offer further comment.

Haines previously served as a cohost on The View for two seasons, from the fall of 2016 to the summer of 2018, and has frequently made guest appearances on the show. She will fill the open seat left by Abby Huntsman, who announced her departure from the show in January. Haines will rejoin the show in September, when The View's 24th season premieres.

Haines initially left The View to cohost GMA Day with Michael Strahan, with the show later dubbed GMA3: Strahan and Sara and eventually Strahan, Sara & Keke after Keke Palmer joined the duo as a full-time cohost. ABC canceled the show in March, at which point Haines again began appearing as a guest cohost on The View.

Like other talk shows, The View has made production changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the hosts broadcasting remotely from their homes for the past few months.

