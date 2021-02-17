Sara Bareilles says Waitress helped prepare her for Girls5Eva

Sara Bareilles has been making the transition from music to television for a while now, from starring in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert to serving as an executive producer on Little Voice, but with Peacock's Girls5Eva, she's officially starring in a new show. The upcoming Tina Fey-produced comedy series stars Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Busy Philipps as the members of a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s as they reunite and give their pop star dreams another shot.

Girls5Eva marks Bareilles' first television series as an actor, and she points to her time starring in Waitress on Broadway as the ultimate preparation. "Waitress has oddly prepared me in ways I never imagined," Bareilles said during the Girls5EVA TCA panel on Wednesday. "The rigor of a TV schedule, which is not ideal — I have to say getting up at 4 in the morning on a regular basis is not my favorite thing — but the discipline and the structure of that I think people who are a part of the theater understand that and certainly the stamina of that."

But for Bareilles, who also revealed that she wrote an original song for the series, getting involved in this project was a no-brainer. "This series, it's like a dream fantasy," she continued. "It's comedy and music and female empowerment and stories about women that are slightly heightened but based in reality. All my favorite people are a part of this. It's been something out of a fantasy. "

Peacock is yet to release a premiere date for Girls5Eva.