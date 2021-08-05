Sara Bareilles' Little Voice silenced at Apple TV+ in streamer's first cancelation

Little Voice has been silenced.

In the streamer's first cancellation, Apple TV+ did not pick up the half-hour romantic dramedy for a second season.

The show, from executive producer Sara Bareilles, premiered in July 2020 and follows Bess (Brittany O'Grady) as she tries to break into the New York City songwriting scene.

Bareilles was joined in producing duties by her Waitress book writer Jessie Nelson and Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

Much of Little Voice's music was written by Bareilles when she herself was a 20-something aspiring singer-songwriter. Though she's stressed that Little Voice is not her story, the show was inspired by her own struggles as a young artist.

"There's a nostalgia and sweetness about some of this material, and it really represents that time in my life, even though the story of Bess is not my story," she told EW in July 2020.

O'Grady can be seen in the HBO mini-series The White Lotus, and she's set to star in ABC's fairytale pilot Epic from the Once Upon a Time creators.

Bareilles stars in Peacock's musical comedy series Girls5eva, which is an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.