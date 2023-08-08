Sandra Bernhard calls Roseanne Barr's pivot to 'anti-woke' show 'heartbreaking'

Sandra Bernhard called news of her former sitcom costar Roseanne Barr's upcoming "anti-woke" show "heartbreaking."

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Bernhard fielded a fan question about her relationship with the controversial star.

"When was the last time you spoke to Roseanne and what do you think of her working on the new anti-woke show that'll stream on Elon Musk's X?" Cohen asked on behalf of a viewer, using Twitter owner Musk's new name for the social media platform.

"Heartbreaking," Bernard replied. "It's heartbreaking. I mean, she's one of the most original, fabulous voices in comedy and I just don't know what's happened. We haven't spoken in a real long time, sadly."

Barr told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year that she could not "bear" to watch the spin-off. "When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I'm mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide," she said. "They killed my character, and my character. And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. They can kiss my ass."

Sandra Bernhard; Roseanne Barr Sandra Bernhard; Roseanne Barr | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Paula Lobo/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

A vocal Donald Trump supporter, Barr has in recent years aligned herself with conservative figures and stirred controversy for bizarre remarks, including the claim that "nobody died in the Holocaust." (Barr herself is Jewish.) It was reported last week that Barr is set to launch a show on Musk's rebranded social media platform sometime this month, and that it would be in the form of a written monologue or sketch comedy.

