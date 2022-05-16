The video preview for this year's Netflix Geeked Week finally shows us what the Game of Thrones star looks like as the devil.

The Sandman type TV Show genre Fantasy

Drama

After years of producing original movies and TV shows, Netflix now boasts content in a variety of genres. They have multiple reality dating shows, acclaimed foreign-language dramas, and plenty of projects based on or inspired by comic books and other geek culture. The latter category is the focus of the streaming platform's Geeked Week event, which returns this June with previews of upcoming seasons of Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Sweet Tooth, and The Sandman, among others.

The trailer for this year's Geeked Week contains a specific Sandman revelation. If you enjoyed EW's exclusive interview with star Tom Sturridge and creator Neil Gaiman as part of our Summer Preview last week, you'll also get a kick out of this reveal of Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer.

Lucifer is a major part of The Sandman; as the immortal embodiment of dreams and stories, Morpheus (Sturridge) frequently has dealings with other beings of cosmic importance. The Sandman's version of the devil was actually the inspiration for the recent live-action Lucifer series that starred Tom Ellis in the titular role, so the new series has gone in a different direction with casting.

The video shows brief clips of Christie's Lucifer lording over her kingdom of Hell, plus showing off her immaculate white robes and black wings. She finally shows her face to politely ask, "hello Dream. Are you well?" In that moment, she looks incredibly similar to artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg's depiction of curly-haired, angel-faced Lucifer in the first volume of The Sandman comic.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in 'The Sandman' Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer in 'The Sandman' Netflix series | Credit: Netflix

Watch The Sandman moments in Netflix's teaser video above. Geeked Week is set to happen June 6 - June 10.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: