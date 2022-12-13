Marriage is on everyone's mind in dreamy first Sanditon season 3 teaser

The series finale of Sanditon is almost upon us, and EW is debuting the exclusive first teaser.

Fans will recall that Sanditon's second season finale was filled with shocks, romance, and lots of heartbreak, with a shocking revelation at Alison and Fraser's wedding when Charlotte announced that she and Ralph were going to get married after Colbourne previously broke her heart. Elsewhere, Georgiana dumped Charles and learned that her mother is alive.

In the whimsical first teaser for the new episodes, above, marriage is on the tip of everyone's tongue. "We can't choose who we fall in love with," Charlotte can be heard saying. And, it seems Colbourne is still very much hung up on her, as he is shown discussing her shocking engagement with his brother, Samuel, a charming Sanditon newcomer. "She is to be married," Colbourne says. "She is not married yet," his brother corrects him.

As teased in the clip, fans this season will be greeted by returning characters Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke), Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield), Lady Denham (Anne Reid), Edward Denham (Jack Fox), Arthur Parker (Turlough Convery), Lady Susan (Sophie Winkleman), Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden) and many other beloved residents of the seaside resort town.

Joining the series are several new characters that will surely bring drama, laughter, and romance along with them. Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding) is described as the quintessential Jane Austen mother figure, who arrives at Sanditon with one objective: matches for her children, Lydia and Henry. Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing) is an independent young woman who is not as eager for a match as her mother. Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis) is described as charismatic and confident, but he holds a secret. Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam) is a wealthy, curmudgeonly investor who is interested in teaming up with Tom Parker on the seaside resort's expansion. Their plans become complicated when Rowleigh runs into Lady Denham. Also new to Sanditon is Alexander's brother, Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan), who is a lawyer and a charming bachelor. Sneak a peek at the new additions below.

Sanditon season 3 From left to right: Lady Montrose (EMMA FIELDING); Lydia Montrose (ALICE ORR-EWING); Henry Montrose (EDWARD DAVIS) | Credit: Joss Barratt/ ©Red Planet Ltd.

Sanditon season 3 From left to right: Rowleigh Pryce (JAMES BOLAM); Lady Denham (ANNE REID); Tom Parker (KRIS MARSHALL) | Credit: Joss Barratt/ ©Red Planet Ltd.

Sanditon season 3 Samuel Colbourne (LIAM GARRIGAN) | Credit: Joss Barratt/ ©Red Planet Ltd.

Sanditon, which is inspired by Austen's final, unfinished novel, premiered on Masterpiece on PBS in 2020. It was famously canceled after one season, only to be renewed for two more after devoted fans launched a campaign to bring the series back. The show was initially adapted and created by Andrew Davies, with writer Justin Young taking the helm as lead writer and executive producer for seasons 2 and 3 following its renewal.

Sanditon season 3 will be available to stream via PBS.org, PBS Passport, and the PBSMASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel beginning on March 19, 2023.