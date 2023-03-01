Forbidden fruit is the most tempting in the new trailer for Sanditon's final season

PBS Masterpiece has released a new trailer for the third and final season of Sanditon.

The adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished novel will conclude the stories of heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) and pal Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) — and romance, scandals, and intrigue await. Will Charlotte wed Ralph Starling (Cai Bridgen)? But what about Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes)? Will Georgiana meet her mother?

Those questions will be answered come Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Other returning characters include Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), Mary Parker (Kate Ashfield), Lady Denham (Anne Reid), Edward Denham (Jack Fox), Arthur Parker (Turlough Convery), and Lady Susan (Sophie Winkleman), among other fan favorites. New faces include Lady Montrose (Emma Fielding), Lydia (Alice Orr-Ewing), Lord Henry Montrose (Edward Davis), Samuel Colbourne (Liam Garrigan), and Rowleigh Pryce (James Bolam).

Sanditon, Season 3: Official Trailer 'Sanditon' | Credit: Masterpiece PBS

The series debuted in 2020 and was unceremoniously canceled after one season, but it was renewed for seasons 2 and 3 after fans launched a successful campaign to bring it back.

Watch the new trailer for the third and final season of the period drama above. Sanditon returns March 19 on PBS.org, PBS Passport, and the PBSMASTERPIECE Prime Video Channel.

