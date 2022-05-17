Samuel L. Jackson teases Nick Fury in Secret Invasion: 'There are things that even I really didn't know'

Samuel L. Jackson has played Nick Fury for more than a decade, and after about a dozen appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor probably knows his stoic, eyepatch-wearing agent better than anyone. But as he tells EW, some of the things he's learned while working on the upcoming Secret Invasion series have surprised even him.

The 73-year-old actor stopped by EW's The Awardist podcast to talk about his starring role in Apple TV+'s miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, but he also teased another TV project he has in the works, the Marvel Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Jackson is set to reprise his role in the show as former S.H.I.E.L.D. boss Nick Fury, joined by Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull Talos and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, as well as newcomers Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.

Most details about Secret Invasion are still under wraps, other than the fact that it's a crossover event series based on the comic story line of the same name. It's set to feature the Skrulls, who've managed to use their shape-shifting powers to infiltrate Earth over years. But the series will also spotlight Fury in a starring role, and Jackson teases that the show will dive deeper into Fury's past and future.

"There are things that even I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out," Jackson says. "The minds behind what happened during the Blip are fantastic. That's part of what we're uncovering when we do this series now."

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' | Credit: Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Jackson added that he's enjoyed showing different sides of his irascible agent.

"[It's] giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is," Jackson adds. "I've had a good time doing that, and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen."

A release date for Secret Invasion has yet to be announced, but it's one of the many Disney+ shows that Marvel has in the works. Up next, Iman Vellani will make her MCU debut as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, followed by She-Hulk, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and an Agatha Harkness spinoff with Kathryn Hahn.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.